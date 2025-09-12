Aaron's Friday Forecast: Another great day with sunny skies and highs in the 70s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fantastic Friday forecast for Western New York.

Mostly sunny and mild again this afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. We will have more clouds on Saturday with highs again in the mid 70s. There is a very small chance for a shower Saturday night, otherwise it will stay dry.

Next week temperatures will be in the 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Stray shower, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, near 80.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

