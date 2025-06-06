Aaron's Friday Forecast: An unsettled Friday with scattered showers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Your Friday will be soggy at times.

A few showers to start your Friday. Showers will become more numerous this afternoon. Some of the rain showers will be heavy especially across the Southern Tier. Flash flooding is possible again today over the Southern Tier.

Skies will become mostly sunny on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday will start dry with rain showers arriving later in the day.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Late rain, mid 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 70.

