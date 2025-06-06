Watch Now
Aaron's Friday Forecast: An unsettled Friday with scattered showers

Heavy rain possible again across the Southern Tier
Buffalo Friday Weather
7 Weather 5am Update, Friday, June 6
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Your Friday will be soggy at times.

A few showers to start your Friday. Showers will become more numerous this afternoon. Some of the rain showers will be heavy especially across the Southern Tier. Flash flooding is possible again today over the Southern Tier.

Skies will become mostly sunny on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday will start dry with rain showers arriving later in the day.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Late rain, mid 70s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 70s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 70.

