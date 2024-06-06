Aaron's Forecast: You'll need the umbrella as you head out the door this morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cold front will move through Western New York this morning bringing rain to the area. The showers will taper off after 10am. Partly sunny, breezy and cooler this afternoon. There is a slight chance for a shower well north and south of Buffalo later this afternoon. Partly cloudy with temperatures in the 50s overnight. It will be cool and unsettled Friday through Sunday with highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 60s.

