Aaron's Forecast: Winter Weather Advisories posted for parts of WNY

Winter Weather Advisory for Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties from 6pm today through 12pm Friday. 2-6" of snow expected with the highest amounts over the higher elevations south of Buffalo.

Snow has returned to the forecast. Some of you south of Buffalo will need the shovels by Friday afternoon. This snow will be heavy and wet.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow showers, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow showers, low 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, low 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, mid 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: S. Tier rain showers, mid 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, near 50.

