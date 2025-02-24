Aaron's Forecast: Windy and much warmer today with highs in the mid 40s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It'll feel like spring this afternoon with highs in the mid 40s.

Partly to mostly cloudy for your Monday with temperatures that will be about 10 degrees above normal. Winds will be strong with gusts near 45 miles per hour.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Windy, near 45.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, low 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain & snow, low 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Chilly, low 30s.

