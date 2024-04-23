Aaron's Forecast: Windy and milder with rain showers likely this afternoon

Wind Advisory from 8 a.m. through 6 p.m. for Northern Erie and Niagara Counties. Winds will gust 40 to 50 mph today.

Clouds increase with rain arriving later this afternoon. Rain will mix with some snow early on Wednesday. Milder temperatures return for the end of the week and the weekend.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Windy with late showers, low 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Clearing, mid 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, upper 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Showers, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Showers, upper 60s.

