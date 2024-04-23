Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: Windy and milder with rain showers likely this afternoon

Much cooler on Wednesday with a few flakes flying
Tuesday Weather
Posted at 5:55 AM, Apr 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-23 05:55:47-04

Wind Advisory from 8 a.m. through 6 p.m. for Northern Erie and Niagara Counties. Winds will gust 40 to 50 mph today.

Clouds increase with rain arriving later this afternoon. Rain will mix with some snow early on Wednesday. Milder temperatures return for the end of the week and the weekend.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Windy with late showers, low 60s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Rain showers, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Clearing, mid 40s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Sunny, upper 60s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Showers, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Showers, upper 60s.

