Aaron's Forecast: Strong winds, with extremely cold wind-chills near -20.

Winter Weather Advisory for Orleans Counties until 7am Wednesday for 5 to 10" of snow.

Wind Advisory for all of WNY until 6pm today for winds gusting near 50 miles per hour.

Cold Weather Advisory from 10pm tonight through 10am Tuesday for Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties for wind-chills -20 degrees.

Winds will be strong today with gusts near 50 miles per hour. Strong winds will lead to blowing and drifting snow.

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, teens.

AFTERNOON: Snow and blowing snow, teens.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Windy and cold, 7.

AFTERNOON: Windy and cold, teens.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper teens.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 15.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 20.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Chilly, 15.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.