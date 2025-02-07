Aaron's Forecast: Windy and cold with scattered snow showers this morning

Wind Advisory in effect until 10am today for all of WNY. Winds will gust 40 to 50 miles per hour this morning.

Another morning where roads are icy in spots. Be careful as we have icy roads, parking lots, and sidewalks across the area.

A burst of snow north of Buffalo will drop south across the area for the morning commute. Mostly cloudy and breezy this afternoon with temperatures in the low 20s.

The next system arrives Saturday with snow arriving near 3 p.m. Snow will continue into Sunday with 3 to 5 inches of accumulation for all of WNY.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Windy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Cold breeze, low 20s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, 15.

AFTERNOON: Snow, near 30.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, upper 20s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Chilly, 15

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Cold, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.

