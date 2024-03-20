Aaron's Forecast: Winds will increase with snow likely for your Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cold front will bring snow this morning to the area. Winds will increase behind the front with gusts near 40 mph this afternoon.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Snow arrives, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Windy with snow, low 30s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Flurries, near 20.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 30.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 30s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 20.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 30s.