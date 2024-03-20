Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: Winds will increase with snow likely for your Wednesday

Winds will gust near 40 mph this afternoon
Wednesday Weather
Posted at 5:57 AM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 05:57:54-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cold front will bring snow this morning to the area. Winds will increase behind the front with gusts near 40 mph this afternoon.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Snow arrives, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Windy with snow, low 30s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Flurries, near 20.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 30s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 20.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 30s.

