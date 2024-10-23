Aaron's Forecast: Winds will increase with a few showers later today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The big weather story today will be the strong winds that will develop across the region this afternoon. The leaves will be blowing all over the place this afternoon with gusts near 40 miles per hour. Highs today will be near 70 degrees before a cold front moves through this afternoon. Temperatures will about 20 degrees cooler on Thursday.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Windy, near 70.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Late showers, upper 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Few showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 50s.

