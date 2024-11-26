Aaron's Forecast: Winds will increase, and temperatures will drop today

Winter Storm Watch Friday afternoon through Monday morning for S. Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties. Heavy lake effect snow and strong winds expected during this time.

Lake effect snow makes a big return to WNY this weekend. The potential is there for significant snow and strong winds across the area this weekend. Travel in the lake band will be very difficult to impossible.

Roads are wet this morning with rain showers to start your day. Rain will taper off as winds will increase, and temperatures will drop. A quiet day on Wednesday followed by some rain and snow for Thanksgiving. 1-3" of snow possible south of Buffalo on Thursday.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Windy and cooler, low 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow late, low 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, near 40.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Lake effect snow, mid 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Lake effect snow, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Lake effect snow, low 30s.

