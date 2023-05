Aaron's Forecast: Winds will gust near 35 miles per hour this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunny and pleasant weather to start your Tuesday. High clouds will increase this afternoon. Winds will increase this afternoon as well with gusts near 35 miles per hour. A cold front will move through WNY early this evening bringing a slight shower chance to the area from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. It will be much cooler on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 50s. Thursday looks great with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures are back in the 70s for your Friday. Rain showers return on Saturday.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy and cool, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, low 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Clear and frosty, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.