Aaron's Forecast: Warmer temperatures on the way this week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Warmer temperatures on the way this week.

It is a cool start to your day with temperatures in the 30s. Sunny and pleasant this afternoon with highs in the low 50s. It will be cooler along the Lake Erie shoreline.

Tuesday will have highs in the 50s again but winds will be stronger. A little cooler on Wednesday with warmer temperatures arriving for the end of the week.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 50s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, low 50s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Few showers, low 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 50.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

