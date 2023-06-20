Aaron's Forecast: Warm with a few showers south of Buffalo this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Warm and a bit more humid for your Tuesday. A few showers will develop today with the best chance for rain across the Southern Tier. Wednesday will be warm and dry with highs in the low 80s. Rain showers return late Thursday and rain will stay in the forecast through the weekend.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Showers south of Buffalo, low 80s.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Late showers, near 80.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Sun and clouds, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers and t-showers, mid 70s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 80.