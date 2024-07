Aaron's Forecast: Warm and humid with afternoon storms developing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It will be warm and humid today with highs in the low 80s. Thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and some could be strong to severe. The main threat with the storms will be damaging winds.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, low 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, low 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 90.