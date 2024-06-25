Aaron's Forecast: Warm and humid with a slight shower chance this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunny and pleasant to start your Tuesday. Clouds will increase and a few showers will develop this afternoon. It will be breezy and humid with highs in the low 80s. There is a marginal risk for severe storms on Wednesday across the Southern Tier. It will be much cooler on Thursday with highs near 70.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Slight shower chance, low 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-storms, near 80.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 80.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, near 80.

