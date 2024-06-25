Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Aaron's Forecast: Warm and humid with a slight shower chance this afternoon

Highs in the 80s this afternoon with more humidity
Tuesday Weather
Posted at 5:59 AM, Jun 25, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunny and pleasant to start your Tuesday. Clouds will increase and a few showers will develop this afternoon. It will be breezy and humid with highs in the low 80s. There is a marginal risk for severe storms on Wednesday across the Southern Tier. It will be much cooler on Thursday with highs near 70.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Slight shower chance, low 80s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-storms, near 80.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 80.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, near 80.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App