Aaron's Forecast: Warm and humid for your Labor Day with highs in the 80s

Heat Advisory for Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee Counties from 12pm to 7pm. It will feel like it's in the mid 90s this afternoon.

Mostly sunny, warm and humid today with highs in the mid 80s. It will be cooler near Lake Erie. Hot on Tuesday with highs near 90 degrees. The heat sticks around on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 90.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, low 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, mid 70s.

