Aaron's Forecast: Tracking strong to severe storms this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunny skies this morning with temperatures warming up very quickly. Clouds increase with strong to severe storms developing this afternoon. Some of the storms could produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rain. An isolated tornado is possible across the Southern Tier. Storms will develop after 1 p.m.

Cooler air returns on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s. Sunny and nice on Friday with highs near 80. Rain returns on Saturday, but the wet weather clears out in time for the Buffalo Marathon on Sunday.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Sunny, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Storms likely, low to mid 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, near 80.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, upper 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

