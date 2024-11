Aaron's Forecast: Today will be the nicest day of the week with highs in the 50s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Today will be the nicest day of the week. You'll want to put up your holiday lights or finish raking the leaves today. We're tracking rain showers for Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by a wintry mix to end the week.

High pressure will settle across the area bring partly to mostly sunny skies to the area this afternoon. Highs today will be in the low to mid 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy

AFTERNOON: Rain likely, mid 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, near 40.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 40s.