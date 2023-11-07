Aaron's Forecast: Temperatures drop from the 50s to 40s this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Breezy and mild this morning with temperatures in the 50s to start your day. Temperatures will be in the 40s this afternoon. Clear and chilly overnight with temperatures near 30. Cool with temperatures only near 40 on Wednesday. Rain showers arrive late Wednesday and continue through early Thursday.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy and breezy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy and cooler, mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Late showers, near 40.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 50.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Chilly, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 40s.

