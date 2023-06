Aaron's Forecast: Sunshine this morning with showers this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunny skies to start your Tuesday. An area of low pressure will bring scattered showers to the area later this afternoon. Showers and thundershowers are likely overnight. Showers will continue off and on during the day on Wednesday.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.