Aaron's Forecast: Sunny skies and light winds with temperatures near 50

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Blue skies and light winds this afternoon with temperatures near 50 degrees. Clear and chilly again tonight with lows near 30. Highs will be back in the 60s on Friday with sunny skies. Rain returns on Saturday.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Clear and chilly, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Sunny skies, near 50.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Clear and chilly, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Few showers, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 80.

