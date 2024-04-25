Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Aaron's Forecast: Sunny skies and light winds with temperatures near 50

A chilly start to your Thursday
Thursday Weather
Posted at 5:40 AM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 05:40:32-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Blue skies and light winds this afternoon with temperatures near 50 degrees. Clear and chilly again tonight with lows near 30. Highs will be back in the 60s on Friday with sunny skies. Rain returns on Saturday.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Clear and chilly, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Sunny skies, near 50.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Clear and chilly, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Few showers, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 80.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App