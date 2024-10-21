Aaron's Forecast: Sunny, breezy, and milder with highs in the 70s this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Sabres won, the Bills won, and the weather will be a winner today as well. High pressure will bring sunny skies and mild temperatures to the area this afternoon. We stay warm on Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s. Rain returns late on Wednesday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Late showers, near 70.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 60s.

