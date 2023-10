Aaron's Forecast: Sunny and warm today with high temperatures in the 80s.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Patchy fog this morning with temperatures near 60 degrees. Sunny and warm this afternoon with highs in the low 80s. High temperatures stay in the 80s through Thursday. Rain showers arrive on Friday and it will be much cooler this weekend.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 50s.