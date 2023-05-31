Aaron's Forecast: Sunny and warm for your Wednesday with highs in the 80s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunny, dry and warm today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The record high today is 90 degrees, set in 1919. Highs will be close to 90 degrees on Thursday and Friday. The record high on Friday is 87 degrees, also set in 1919. Friday looks like the best day to set a record high. A cold front moves through late Friday bringing cooler temperatures to the area for the weekend.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and warm, mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and hot, near 90.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and hot, near 90.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 80.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

