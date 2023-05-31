Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: Sunny and warm for your Wednesday with highs in the 80s

High pressure will bring sunny skies and warm temperatures to the area again today. Record warmth expected on Friday.
Wednesday Weather
Posted at 6:36 AM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 06:45:20-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunny, dry and warm today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The record high today is 90 degrees, set in 1919. Highs will be close to 90 degrees on Thursday and Friday. The record high on Friday is 87 degrees, also set in 1919. Friday looks like the best day to set a record high. A cold front moves through late Friday bringing cooler temperatures to the area for the weekend.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sunny and warm, mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sunny and hot, near 90.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sunny and hot, near 90.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 80.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

