Aaron's Forecast: Sunny and warm for your Monday with smoky skies at times

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring mostly sunny skies to the area today. Wildfires will produce some haze at times. On Tuesday temperatures will be in the low 80s, a few showers will develop south of Buffalo tomorrow afternoon. Wednesday will be another warm day with a few showers again south of Buffalo.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Hazy sunshine, low 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Showers south, low 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 70s.

