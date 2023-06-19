Aaron's Forecast: Sunny and warm for your Monday with smoky skies at times

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring mostly sunny skies to the area today. Wildfires will produce some haze at times. On Tuesday temperatures will be in the low 80s, a few showers will develop south of Buffalo tomorrow afternoon. Wednesday will be another warm day with a few showers again south of Buffalo.
MONDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Hazy sunshine, low 80s.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Showers south, low 80s.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 80s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 70s.