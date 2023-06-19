Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: Sunny and warm for your Monday with smoky skies at times

Sunny skies with temperatures near 80 degrees this afternoon. Smoke from wildfires will move through WNY at times today.
Monday Weather
Posted at 6:26 AM, Jun 19, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring mostly sunny skies to the area today. Wildfires will produce some haze at times. On Tuesday temperatures will be in the low 80s, a few showers will develop south of Buffalo tomorrow afternoon. Wednesday will be another warm day with a few showers again south of Buffalo.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Hazy sunshine, low 80s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Showers south, low 80s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 80s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 70s.

