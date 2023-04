Aaron's Forecast: Sunny and pleasant with highs near 60 degrees this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure over Western New York will bring sunny and dry conditions to the area today. An area of low pressure will bring rain back to the forecast area on Friday. Rain will arrive late Friday afternoon and rain will stay in the forecast through the middle of next week.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear and cool, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 60.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain arrives, near 60.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy with sctd. showers, mid 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain likely, upper 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 40s.