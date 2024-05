Aaron's Forecast: Sunny and pleasant today with highs in the mid 70s

Prev Next

Posted at 5:57 AM, May 23, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunny and pleasant through Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Showers return Saturday followed by gorgeous weather on Sunday. THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, mid 70s. FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, upper 70s. SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, upper 70s. SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s. MONDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers and t-showers, low 70s.



Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.