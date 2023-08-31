Aaron's Forecast: Sunny and pleasant today with highs in the low 70s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring sunny skies to Western New York today. Temperatures will be back in the 70s this afternoon. Mainly clear and cool again tonight with lows near 50. Temperatures are forecast to be in the upper 70s Friday and Saturday with highs near 80 on Sunday. Labor Day temperatures in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, low 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Clear and cool, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Clear skies, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, upper 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

