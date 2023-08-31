Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: Sunny and pleasant today with highs in the low 70s

High pressure will settle over Western New York and bring dry conditions to area through the weekend
Posted at 6:32 AM, Aug 31, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring sunny skies to Western New York today. Temperatures will be back in the 70s this afternoon. Mainly clear and cool again tonight with lows near 50. Temperatures are forecast to be in the upper 70s Friday and Saturday with highs near 80 on Sunday. Labor Day temperatures in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sunny, low 70s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Clear and cool, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Clear skies, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, upper 70s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

