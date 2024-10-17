Aaron's Forecast: Sunny and pleasant today with high temperatures in the 50s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A frosty start to your Thursday. High pressure will bring sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s this afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s on Friday and stay in the 60s through the weekend.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Frosty, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, mid 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, mid 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Clear, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, upper 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Clear, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, upper 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, near 70.

