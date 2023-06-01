Aaron's Forecast: Sunny and hot today with temperatures close to 90 degrees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring sunny skies and hot temperatures to the area once again. Highs today will be in the upper 80s. Highs tomorrow will be near 90. A cold front moves through Western New York late Friday which will drop our temperatures for the weekend.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and hot, upper 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and hot, near 90.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 70.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 70.

