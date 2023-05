Aaron's Forecast: Sunny and cooler today with highs near 60 degrees

Frost Advisory 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties.

High pressure will settle over Western New York bringing abundant sunshine to the area. Clear and frosty tonight with temperatures dropping into the 30s. Sunny and milder on Friday with highs in the upper 60s; 70s return for the weekend.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear and cool, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 60.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Frosty, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.