Aaron's Forecast: Sunny and cooler for your Labor Day with highs in the 60s

Frost Advisory from 12 a.m. through 9 a.m. Tuesday for Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties.

Cooler air returns to Western New York today with highs in the 60s this afternoon. It will be clear and chilly tonight with 30s across the Southern Tier.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, mid 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Chilly, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, near 80.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Clear, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, low 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Late showers, low 80s.

