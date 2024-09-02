Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: Sunny and cooler for your Labor Day with highs in the 60s

Frost Advisory for parts of Western New York tonight
Monday Weather
Frost Advisory from 12 a.m. through 9 a.m. Tuesday for Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties.

Cooler air returns to Western New York today with highs in the 60s this afternoon. It will be clear and chilly tonight with 30s across the Southern Tier.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sunny, mid 60s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Chilly, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sunny, low 70s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sunny, near 80.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Clear, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Sunny, low 80s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Late showers, low 80s.

