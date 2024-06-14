Aaron's Forecast: Sunny and comfortable this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A brief shower is possible this morning with temperatures in the 60s to start your day. Blue skies this afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. Mostly sunny skies this weekend with highs in the 70s on Saturday, and 80s on Sunday. It will be hot and humid next week with highs in the 90s. The record high on Wednesday is 90 set in 2001; the forecast high is 93.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Brief shower, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, low 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 70s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 90.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 70s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 90s.

