Aaron's Forecast: Strong winds today with gusts 50 to 70 miles per hour

High Wind Warning until 6am Tuesday for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, and Chautauqua Counties. Winds will gust 50 to 70 mph.

Wind Advisory until 6am Tuesday for Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties for winds gusting near 50 miles per hour.

Winter Weather Advisory for all of WNY from 7pm today through 9am Tuesday. Strong winds and several inches of snow will make for difficult travel tonight.

Lakeshore Flood Warning from 10am today through 4am Tuesday.

Strong winds will produce whiteouts and power outages tonight. Expect about 2 to 5" of snow across the area tonight with the higher amounts south of Buffalo.

More snow will arrive late Tuesday and continue through Wednesday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Breezy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and windy, low 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid teens.

AFTERNOON: Late snow, mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Snow, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid teens.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, upper 30s.

