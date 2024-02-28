Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: Strong winds, falling temperatures, and rain changing to snow

Early high temperatures near 60 degrees
Posted at 6:03 AM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 06:03:27-05

Wind Advisory for all of WNY from 11am today through 4am Thursday. Winds will gust 40 to 50 mph later today.

Early highs today near 60 degrees. A strong cold front will move through the area around 12pm and temperatures will drop off quickly. Rain will change to snow with temperatures in the 30s later today.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Rain showers, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Rain to snow, mid 30s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, near 20.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 30.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 50.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 60s.

