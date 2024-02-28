Aaron's Forecast: Strong winds, falling temperatures, and rain changing to snow

Wind Advisory for all of WNY from 11am today through 4am Thursday. Winds will gust 40 to 50 mph later today.

Early highs today near 60 degrees. A strong cold front will move through the area around 12pm and temperatures will drop off quickly. Rain will change to snow with temperatures in the 30s later today.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Rain to snow, mid 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 30.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 50.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 60s.

