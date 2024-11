Aaron's Forecast: Strong winds and scattered showers for your Veteran's Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Grab the umbrella if you'll be outside this afternoon for Veteran's Day events. Winds will be strong and showers will be more numerous this afternoon. A cold front will usher in cooler for your Tuesday with highs tomorrow in the low 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Windy with showers, mid 50s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 50.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Few showers, near 50.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 50.