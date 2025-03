Aaron's Forecast: Strong winds and colder temperatures for your Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It felt like spring on Wednesday and it's back to winter today.

Wind Advisory from 11 a.m. today through 4 a.m. Friday for Wyoming, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties.

Windy and colder today with temperatures in the upper 20s this afternoon. Winds will stay strong tonight through tomorrow.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Windy with snow showers, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Windy and colder, upper 20s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 40s.