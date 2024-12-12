Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: Strong winds and cold temperatures with lake effect snow

Lake effect snow will produce whiteout conditions
Thursday Weather
Lake effect snow WARNING for Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties until 1 p.m. Friday.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Windy with lake effect snow, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Lake effect snow, low 20s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Snow south of Buffalo, teens.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 20s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, teens.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 30s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 40s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

