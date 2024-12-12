Aaron's Forecast: Strong winds and cold temperatures with lake effect snow

Prev Next

Lake effect snow WARNING for Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties until 1 p.m. Friday. THURSDAY

MORNING: Windy with lake effect snow, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Lake effect snow, low 20s. FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow south of Buffalo, teens.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 20s. SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, teens.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 30s. SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 40s. MONDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.



