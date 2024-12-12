Aaron's Forecast: Strong winds and cold temperatures with lake effect snow

Lake effect snow WARNING for Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties until 1 p.m. Friday.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Windy with lake effect snow, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Lake effect snow, low 20s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Snow south of Buffalo, teens.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 20s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, teens.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 30s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 40s.
MONDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.