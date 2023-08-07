Aaron's Forecast: Strong to severe storms will fire up this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Muggy this morning with a mix of sun and clouds. Storms will develop this afternoon with the best chance for storms between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Some of the storms this afternoon could be strong to severe with damaging winds the main threat.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sun and clouds, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Strong storms, near 80.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Showers likely, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Clearing skies, mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, upper 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.

