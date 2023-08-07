Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: Strong to severe storms will fire up this afternoon

Slight Risk for SEVERE Storms for all of WNY this afternoon
Monday Weather
Posted at 6:36 AM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 06:36:49-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Muggy this morning with a mix of sun and clouds. Storms will develop this afternoon with the best chance for storms between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Some of the storms this afternoon could be strong to severe with damaging winds the main threat.

MONDAY
MORNING: Sun and clouds, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Strong storms, near 80.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Showers likely, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Clearing skies, mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, upper 70s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.

