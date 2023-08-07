Aaron's Forecast: Strong to severe storms will fire up this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Muggy this morning with a mix of sun and clouds. Storms will develop this afternoon with the best chance for storms between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Some of the storms this afternoon could be strong to severe with damaging winds the main threat.
MONDAY
MORNING: Sun and clouds, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Strong storms, near 80.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Showers likely, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Clearing skies, mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, upper 70s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.