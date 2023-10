Aaron's Forecast: Steady rain this morning; sctd. showers this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cloudy with rain likely this Friday morning. Steady rain tapers to sctd. showers this afternoon with temperatures steady near 60. A cold front moves through overnight ushering in cooler air for the weekend. Breezy with a few showers on Saturday. Rain showers Sunday morning with clearing in the afternoon.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain likely, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 60.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy and cool, mid 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 50s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 60s.