Aaron's Forecast: Some sunshine will break out today with highs in the 30s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Quiet weather today before the weather becomes very active this weekend.

Sunny breaks today with highs in the mid 30s. Rain and snow to start your Saturday. The wintry mix will become all snow Saturday afternoon with 1 to 3" of accumulation by evening. It will be much colder on Sunday with highs near 20. Wind-chills will be below zero for the first part of next week.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Few flurries, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 30.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Flurries, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 20.

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 0.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 10.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, -2.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 10.