Aaron's Forecast: Snow, sleet, rain, and freezing rain for your Tuesday

Winter Weather Advisory now - 6 a.m. Wednesday for S. Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties. Expect 1-2" of snow and 0.10" of ice to accumulate in these areas.

The wintry mix will change to rain this evening as temperatures rise.

1-2" of snow will accumulate outside the advisory areas.

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain will arrive in WNY early this morning. The wintry mix will change to mostly snow late this morning. The snow will change back to rain late this afternoon into this evening.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Near 30.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, low 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, upper 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.