Aaron's Forecast: Snow, sleet, and freezing rain as you start your Thursday

Winter Weather Advisory for all of WNY until 1pm today for snow, sleet, and freezing rain.

Wind Advisory for all of WNY from 4pm today through 10am Friday for winds gusting near 50 miles per hour.

Be prepared to go slowly this morning with snow, sleet, and freezing rain to start your day. The wintry mix will change to rain later this morning and come to an end this afternoon. Winds will increase and gust 40 to 50 miles per hour later today through tonight.

Friday will be a quiet and cold day. Snow returns on Saturday with several inches of snow Saturday night through Sunday.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Freezing rain, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Windy, upper 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Windy and cold, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Snow, near 30.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, upper 20s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.