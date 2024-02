Aaron's Forecast: Snow showers this morning with wind chills in the single digits

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Snow showers this morning will slow down the morning commute. Partly sunny and breezy this afternoon with highs near 30. Highs back near 50 for Friday and Saturday.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 30.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 30.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 60.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 60s.