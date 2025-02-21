Aaron's Forecast: Snow showers this morning with another 1 to 3" expected

Winter Weather Advisory until 10am for all of Western New York except Allegany County. Another 1 to 3" of snow expected this morning.

Snow this morning will taper off this afternoon. Mostly cloudy later today and tonight. Winds will be strong on Saturday with gusts near 35 miles per hour. Sunday will be quiet before rain and snow returns for your Monday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, 15.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Windy, near 30.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, low 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, low 40s.

