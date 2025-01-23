Aaron's Forecast: Snow showers will return for the afternoon commute

Winter Weather Advisory from 3 p.m. today through 12 a.m. for Northern Erie County for 2 to 4" of snow.
Winter Weather Advisory from 6 p.m. today through 1 p.m. Friday for Southern Erie, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties for 3 to 6" of snow.
A cold front will move through Western New York later today bringing snow for the afternoon commute.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Snow north, mid teens.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 20s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid teens.
AFTERNOON: Flurries, low 20s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, teens.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, upper 20s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 30.
MONDAY
MORNING: Breezy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.