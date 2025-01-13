Aaron's Forecast: Snow showers, strong winds, and falling temperatures today

Winter Weather Advisory until 5am Tuesday for Northern Erie and Genesee Counties. Expect a few inches of snow and strong winds.

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties from 1 p.m. Monday through 4 a.m. Thursday. 10 to 20 inches of snow expected with strong winds creating difficult travel conditions.

A cold front will move through WNY after 7 a.m. This front will bring a quick burst of snow for the second half of the morning commute. Temperatures will drop and winds will increase today. Winds will gust near 35 miles per hour.

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Windy and colder, mid 20s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers south, teens.

AFTERNOON: Lake effect snow south, near 20.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Lake effect snow south, teens.

AFTERNOON: Lake effect snow south, mid 20s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, teens.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 20s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

