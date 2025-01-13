Watch Now
Aaron's Forecast: Snow showers, strong winds, and falling temperatures today

Winter Weather Advisories and Lake Effect Snow Warnings posted for parts of WNY
Monday Weather
Winter Weather Advisory until 5am Tuesday for Northern Erie and Genesee Counties. Expect a few inches of snow and strong winds.

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties from 1 p.m. Monday through 4 a.m. Thursday. 10 to 20 inches of snow expected with strong winds creating difficult travel conditions.

A cold front will move through WNY after 7 a.m. This front will bring a quick burst of snow for the second half of the morning commute. Temperatures will drop and winds will increase today. Winds will gust near 35 miles per hour.

MONDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Windy and colder, mid 20s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Snow showers south, teens.
AFTERNOON: Lake effect snow south, near 20.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Lake effect snow south, teens.
AFTERNOON: Lake effect snow south, mid 20s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, teens.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 20s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

