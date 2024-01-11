Aaron's Forecast: Snow showers off and on today with 1-3" of accumulation

Winter Weather Advisory until 10pm for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties. Another 2-5" of snow expected today.

High Wind Watch 7pm Friday through 4am Sunday for all of WNY. Winds will gust 60 to 65 miles per hour.

Lakeshore Flood Watch Saturday morning through early Sunday.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Windy with snow, low 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 20s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Lake effect snow, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Lake effect snow, teens.

