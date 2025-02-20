Aaron's Forecast: Snow likely for all of Western New York with 2 to 5" expected

Winter Weather Advisory for all of WNY except Allegany County until 4am Friday. 2 to 5" of snow expected.
An area of low pressure will bring a general snow today with some lake enhancement off of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Temperatures will be near 20 this afternoon. Another 1 to 2" of snow expected overnight before the snow tapers off.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Snow likely, 15.
AFTERNOON: Snow, near 20
FRIDAY
MORNING: Cold, 15.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, 15.
AFTERNOON: Windy, near 30.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 30.
MONDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Rain showers, near 40.