Aaron's Forecast: Snow likely for all of Western New York with 2 to 5" expected

Winter Weather Advisory for all of WNY except Allegany County until 4am Friday. 2 to 5" of snow expected.

An area of low pressure will bring a general snow today with some lake enhancement off of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Temperatures will be near 20 this afternoon. Another 1 to 2" of snow expected overnight before the snow tapers off.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow likely, 15.

AFTERNOON: Snow, near 20

FRIDAY

MORNING: Cold, 15.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, 15.

AFTERNOON: Windy, near 30.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, near 40.

